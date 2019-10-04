Victims, wrong-way driver identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CHP has released new information about the four people killed in Thursday's early morning crash on Highway 101 that was caused by a wrong-way driver.The taxi cab was hit head-on by a Volkswagen Cabrio going the wrong way on northbound Highway 101, north of Candlestick just past Paul Avenue. Officers knew there was someone driving the wrong way but couldn't catch up to the car.Two of the victims killed were a husband and wife from Chicago. The couple grabbed a cab from SFO and were headed north on Hwy 101 when the crash happened. The husband has been identified as 62-year-old Jud Jud Bergman. He was the CEO of Chicago-based company Envestnet. His wife was 57-year-old Mary Miller-Bergman.The cab driver has been identified as 42-year-old Berkant Ahmed of San Carlos. Police say the wrong-way driver was "impaired," but didn't elaborate. She's been identified as 34-year-old Emilie Ross from Hillsborough.Investigators say Ross was impaired when the crash happened.Envestnet released a statement late last night saying: "We extend our deepest sympathies to Jud and Mary's family. As Envestnet's founder, Jud was a remarkable leader whose vision, brilliance and drive built the foundation for Envestnet's success."