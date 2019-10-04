wrong way

Wrong-way driver: Tips on how to avoid a collision

Four people were killed in a crash on Highway 101 that was caused by a wrong-way driver. Police say the wrong-way driver was "impaired," but didn't elaborate.

According to the CHP, this is the 25th accident involving a wrong-way driver here in the Bay Area so far this year. Ten of those accidents were fatal, resulting in 19 deaths. Of the 25 accidents, 18 of them involved DUI drivers.

Here are some tips from the CHP you can implement to reduce the possibility of a collision with a wrong-way driver.

  • If you see a wrong-way driver move as quickly and as safely out of the way as possible. As soon as it is safe to do so, call 911 and report the driver.


  • While driving, keep a high visual horizon by keeping your eyes on the horizon line. Looking down the road increases your ability to see roadway hazards far ahead and safely get out of the way.


  • Stay right at night. Avoid the left lane, fast lane, when driving on the freeway at night. Most wrong-way drivers will drive in the right lane, which would be your left lane. Even in an inebriated state, DUI drivers instinctively know that opposing traffic should be on their left. If drivers stay right, they will have a better chance of avoiding a head-on collision.


  • Keep your headlights on at night. If a wrong-way driver sees headlights, they might realize they are going the wrong way.


  • Most importantly, avoid distractions, pay attention and don't drink and drive.

