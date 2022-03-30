betty white

Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea waterfront home she built with husband lists for $7.9 million

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea home lists for $7.9 million

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. -- Betty White's beach house in Carmel-by-the-Sea is now on the market for $7.9 million.

White and her husband, Allen Ludden, built the three-story waterfront house together, but he died in 1981 shortly after it was completed.

The 3,600-square-foot property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and panoramic ocean views in nearly every room in the house.

White and Ludden purchased the land of the property in 1978 for $170,000 before building the home with the help from architect Richard Hicks. White died in December 2021 at 99.

WATCH: Betty White had one final message for fans before her death
EMBED More News Videos

The late Betty White has one final message for her many fans.



White made her career as an actor for sitcoms such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," becoming a Hollywood icon.

You can see the full listing of the home here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencelebrity homescelebrityluxury homesentertainmenthomereal estatehomeownersbetty whitecalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
TOP STORIES
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Survey: Nearly half of US companies add new perks to attract employees
CHP investigating armed carjacking on Bay Bridge
3 arrested after burglary at SF's Castro Theatre
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes east of Australia, USGS says
Show More
UC Berkeley drilling boreholes for carbon-free campus
What is aphasia? Brain disorder has many causes, can be treated
Jim Carrey: 'Hollywood is spineless' for applauding Will Smith
Bank impostor taunts SJ woman after stealing in latest Zelle scam
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
More TOP STORIES News