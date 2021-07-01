Former SF Mayor Willie Brown continues throwing his support behind Bill Cosby

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Actor Bill Cosby and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown have long been good friends.In fact, when Brown turned 80-years-old in 2014, Cosby came to his celebration. At the time, the accusations against Cosby had began surfacing.Back then Brown made several comments in defense of Cosby."Unfortunately for Bill Cosby, his entire life and everything he's ever stood for is ruined only by allegations unsubstantiated which he is supposed to disprove. That's a horrible place in which to be in America," expressed the former mayor.Even though more women eventually came forward to accuse Cosby, Brown never stopped supporting this friend.Wednesday, he spoke to ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez."If they were absolutely accurate in telling the truth, why would you wait from 1969 to 2018 to tell the story," insisted Brown.He added that as soon as he heard that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had overturned his conviction, Brown phoned Cosby. He was expecting a call back.