OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Billy Ray Cyrus pays tribute to slain Davis Officer Natalie Corona

"The smile of this beautiful young lady touched my heart and my family's heart and hearts and minds across America and around the world." Billy Ray Cyrus performed a song during the memorial service for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona. (KGO-TV)

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --
Billy Ray Cyrus performed a song at the memorial service for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona on Friday.

"The smile of this beautiful young lady touched my heart and my family's heart and hearts and minds across America and around the world," said Cyrus. "I'd like to just start with a moment of silence and the thought of prayer for this beautiful angel."

"This is a song I wrote about a Vietnam veteran I met back in 1989. I sang this song at a lot of services and especially, tragically, more and more recently for officers in blue," said Cyrus. "Today this is Natalie's song and this is for one special young lady that represents the face of change. She's a light in this world that won't be forgotten."

