Black Joy Parade takes to streets of Oakland despite wintery wet weather

The 2023 Black Joy Parade took to the streets of Oakland despite wintery wet weather. Here are the highlights.

Here are some of the highlights from the day's festivities.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The sights and sounds of celebration filled the heart of downtown Oakland Sunday as the Black Joy Parade took to the streets, despite the soggy day.

"It's all about celebration, joy, smiles, laughs, and really the community coming together and being one," said Amber Lester, Co-founder of the Black Joy Parade, not the day's rain set the tone. "I think it's even more beautiful to see all the people come out knowing that it's going to be cold and wet and they're still dedicated to this moment and this movement."

VIDEO: Black Joy Parade 2023 takes to streets of Oakland

"I'm here to support the Black community," said Talibah, an Oakland resident also known as 'Moma T.' "I'm so excited and I'm so happy that we didn't let a little rain melt us away."

People came from near and far to take part in the sixth annual celebration. Danielle Hamlett made the trip from Long Beach.

"The fact that we get to come together as one and celebrate how amazing it is to be Black is so awesome, so I'm grateful to be here," said Hamlett.

WATCH HERE: 2023 Black Joy Parade in Oakland

"I love seeing the kids out. Everyone's happy. Everyone's smiling," said Petra Brady, director of community engagement at the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. "Everyone really gets to see something positive about Oakland that is the best part of today."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live