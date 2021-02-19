LIVE: San Francisco holding joint celebration for Black History Month and Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time ever, San Francisco is holding a citywide joint celebration of Black History Month and Lunar New Year called "Bridging Diverse Communities Through Art and Culture."The first part of the program will be a conversation about the role of art and cultural engagement in bringing diverse communities together.The second segment will showcase talented artists and performers in both the Asian and African American communities.This program is presented by the APA Heritage Foundation and the San Francisco Human Rights Commission Stand Together Collaborative.