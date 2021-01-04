Father dies trying to save his 2 children at Sonoma County beach, sheriffs say

JENNER, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead and his two children may have been swept out to sea in the North Bay on Sunday, officials say.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2 p.m. at Blind Beach in Sonoma County, just south of Jenner, Calif.

The sheriff's office says a father tried to rescue his two boys, ages 4 and 6, and reached one of them but then got into trouble and drowned.

A friend and his wife dragged his body out of the water, Lt. Michael Raasch with Sonoma County Sheriff's Department told ABC7 News.

"When the calvary got here, we were searching for the kids, we found a pair of shoes that washed up, and a jacket, but no sign of kids. We looked for hours," Raasch said.

He says the surf conditions are "very rough" and even strong swimmers would have trouble.

Officials say the family recently moved to Sonoma County from out of state and authorities will stay overnight to search for the children.

The Sonoma County Sheriff Office says the two children are presumed dead and are calling this a recovery mission.

Sonoma County sheriffs and their helicopter unit, the U.S. Coast Guard, the CHP, California state park officials and lifeguards were all dispatched to the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
