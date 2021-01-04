Storm kicks up dangerous surf, two children swept out to sea at Sonoma County beach

A father died Sunday while trying to save his children at a Sonoma County Beach, according to officials.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking a High Surf Advisory in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
A High Surf Advisory is now in effect; it lasts through Tuesday evening. Long period swell increases the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents overnight. Large breaking waves 18-24 feet are expected at W/NW facing beaches starting Monday#CAwx #neverTurnYourBackToTheOcean pic.twitter.com/lhKHg8w3Nt— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2021
Nicco says don't let the light storms, a 1 on the Storm-Impact-Scale, fool you.
Monday's storm is creating large breakers, up to 30 feet, dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
"Do not turn your back on the water," warned Nicco. "Do not let your animals off their leashes. Do not go out on any of the jetties or the rocks, just stay away as far as you can and admire the energy from a safe distance."
The sheriff's office says a father tried to rescue his two boys, ages 4 and 6, and reached one of them but then got into trouble and drowned.
A friend and his wife dragged his body out of the water at Blind Beach around 2 p.m., Lt. Michael Raasch with Sonoma County Sheriff's Department told ABC7 News.
He says the surf conditions are "very rough" and even strong swimmers would have trouble.
Nicco says the dangerous surf, which will continue until at least 11 p.m. Tuesday, could return this week with two others storms in the forecast.
"The storms creating this are pretty weak," explained Nicco.
The storms heading to the Bay Area on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday are all a light 1 on the Storm-Impact-Scale.