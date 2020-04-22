Coronavirus

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON -- The famed Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will perform air shows honoring health care workers and other essential employees working during the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

The air shows will happen over "America's major cities and some of the cities that aren't so major," according to Trump.

"This is a tribute to them, to our warriors," Trump said during Wednesday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. "They're equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights."

The flights, which still require final approval, will be known as Operation America Strong, a defense official confirmed to ABC News. That official said the Thunderbirds will fly over various cities in the western United States and the Blue Angels will fly over cities in the eastern United States.

On one day yet to be announced, both the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels will fly over New York City and Philadelphia, the official added.

The flights, first reported by the Washington Post, will be funded by existing operations costs for both teams that traditionally do flights over air shows as part of their service's community outreach programs.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthnavycoronavirusmilitaryu.s. & worldblue angelspresident donald trumpair force
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Napa Co. allows residents to return to golf courses, but not without new guidelines
90-year-old woman celebrates milestone birthday from nursing home window
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Zero waste lifestyle challenged during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Sparks fly as Vegas mayor, Anderson Cooper spar over reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
How to fight climate change with your food choices
SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
Coronavirus updates: SF testing expands, no CA reopening date yet
6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements
Suspect in custody after hour-long standoff on 91 Fwy
More TOP STORIES News