Science

18-year-old to join Bezos on Blue Origin's first human flight, becoming youngest to travel to space

EMBED <>More Videos

You can now buy a seat on a Blue Origin rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Blue Origin announced Thursday that an 18-year-old will be the first paying customer to join billionaire Jeff Bezos on his rocket company's first human flight, making him the youngest person to travel to space.

Oliver Daemen will board New Shepard on July 20 with Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old Wally Funk, who will represent the oldest astronaut in space, the company said.

MORE: 82-year-old woman who trained for NASA will go to space with Jeff Bezos
EMBED More News Videos

Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos has chosen an early female aerospace pioneer to rocket into space with him in just three weeks.



The $28 million winner of Blue Origin's auction, who was originally scheduled to join the mission, has chosen to fly on a future trip due to scheduling conflicts. This person has asked to remain anonymous,

This trip will fulfill a lifelong dream for Daemen, who has dreamed of going to space since he was four, according to Blue Origin.

Oliver Daemen, 18, will be the first paying customer to join billionaire Jeff Bezos on his rocket company's first human flight.

Blue Origin



He graduated high school in 2020 and is taking a gap year to obtain his pilot's license. He'll continue his education at the Netherlands' University of Utrecht, where he will study physics and innovation management.

Blue Origin's flight -- featuring an automated capsule launched atop a reusable booster -- should reach a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles before parachuting into the desert. The Federal Aviation Administration issued its OK to launch people into space on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencerocket launchamazonspace
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News