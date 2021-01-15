Coronavirus Los Angeles

Disney's Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay donating $5 million to Los Angeles small businesses

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay are donating $5 million to help Los Angeles small businesses survive the pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

Iger and Bay, the dean of USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, previously donated $500,000 to the Mayor's Fund of Los Angeles, which has been providing grants to Angelenos in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Garcetti said their most recent donation will help 1,000 struggling businesses.

"Your new commitment will help these businesses weather this storm, and we are beyond grateful for your bold leadership," the mayor said during his briefing on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which focused mostly on the L.A.'s vaccine rollout.

The mayor thanked those who have donated to the fund and called the grants the "difference between folding up and pushing through."

"No matter who you are, no matter how much you have, you can make a difference as well," Garcetti said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcettidisneycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
182 arrested during underground parties in LA area, LASD says
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
COVID vaccine: Wealthy patients offering to pay to cut in line
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Bay Area seniors anxious to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Hospitals bring in refrigerated trailers as COVID-19 deaths rise
Assault on US Capitol not surprising, UC Berkeley professor says
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
BART police look to increase unarmed crisis staff
Show More
Former cybercriminal shows how easy it is to fool CA EDD
Demand bigger than supply for COVID vaccines across Bay Area
Confronting and healing racial trauma in Bay Area & beyond
Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
More TOP STORIES News