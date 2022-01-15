face mask

What's the difference between N95 and KN95 masks? Expert explains what you need to know

By Sophie Flay
EMBED <>More Videos

N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?

According to medical experts, medical grade masks like KN95 and N95 are the most effective in protecting you from COVID-19.

With the spike in cases due to the omicron variant, Los Angeles County employers will have to provide either of these masks to employees working indoors.

"KN95's are certified in China versus N95's are certified from National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health," said Cedars-Sinai Medical Director Thomas Yadegar.

Doctor Yadegar says the way they fit is slightly different as well.

"The KN95s don't necessarily need to have a fitting, those are kind of more for commercial use and everyone can use them. For us in the hospital, when you're wearing an N95, they need to really get properly fitted so you're using the correct size for your face," said Yadegar.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetycommunity journalistface maskomicron variantcoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FACE MASK
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
Marines called in to inspect $10M worth of PPE left out in rain
Santa Clara Co. sewer data shows COVID is trending downward
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
TOP STORIES
Marines called in to inspect $10M worth of PPE left out in rain
Slain Alameda Co. Sheriff recruit transported to Colma funeral home
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
Will San Francisco's Financial District ever bounce back?
Sonoma Co. leaders say new COVID health order could hurt business
Santa Clara Co. health officials on priority COVID testing
Is the end of the pandemic near?
Show More
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in San Mateo Co.
SF home with no bedrooms sells for nearly $2M
SoCal women believe they were tracked by an Apple AirTag
Santa Clara Co. sewer data shows COVID is trending downward
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
More TOP STORIES News