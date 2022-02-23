Los Angeles issuing new health order that would ease indoor mask mandate, county official says

According to a tweet posted by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Tuesday, the order will likely go into effect on Friday.
"This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State," she wrote.
LA County DPH is issuing a new Health Order (looks like it will take effect Friday) allowing vaccinated people to take off their masks indoors at places that check for proof of vaccination.— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 22, 2022
This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State.
Last week, California health officials lifted the statewide COVID indoor mask mandate in public settings for vaccinated people. Children, however, are still required to keep their masks on at school.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not issued a formal announcement regarding a new health order.