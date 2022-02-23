Coronavirus California

Los Angeles issuing new health order that would ease indoor mask mandate, county official says

Supervisor Hahn said this would allow those vaccinated to take off their masks indoors at places that require proof of vaccination
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County is reportedly issuing a new health order this week that will allow residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to take off their masks at indoor establishments that check for proof of vaccination.

According to a tweet posted by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Tuesday, the order will likely go into effect on Friday.

"This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State," she wrote.



Last week, California health officials lifted the statewide COVID indoor mask mandate in public settings for vaccinated people. Children, however, are still required to keep their masks on at school.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not issued a formal announcement regarding a new health order.

