Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments in the search for a woman buried in a slide under tons of dirt at San Francisco's Fort Funston about a month ago.Emergency crews are now responding after a body was found in the area where the woman disappeared in February. Right now, authorities are trying to identify the remains discovered this morning.Kyra Sunshine Scarlet had apparently been climbing on the sandy hillside with another woman and a dog when tons of sand suddenly gave way and came sliding more than 100-feet down, carrying them along with it.The other woman and dog were partially buried and rescued.