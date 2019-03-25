Disasters & Accidents

Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston in SF

FILE -- Kyra Sunshine Scarlet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments in the search for a woman buried in a slide under tons of dirt at San Francisco's Fort Funston about a month ago.

Emergency crews are now responding after a body was found in the area where the woman disappeared in February. Right now, authorities are trying to identify the remains discovered this morning.

TIMELINE: Fort Funston has a long history of erosion

Kyra Sunshine Scarlet had apparently been climbing on the sandy hillside with another woman and a dog when tons of sand suddenly gave way and came sliding more than 100-feet down, carrying them along with it.

RELATED: Victim of landslide at San Francisco's Fort Funston identified by family

The other woman and dog were partially buried and rescued.
