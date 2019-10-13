Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A body was found inside a car parked in South San Jose's Bose Lane. The identity of the person inside the vehicle has not been released. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.Now, according to a Facebook group titled "Find Erin Valenti," this is the area where 33-year-old tech CEO of Tinker Ventures, Erin Valenti, was driving by.Her family filed a missing person's report this week after she went missing on Monday night. Her husband confirmed on social media that Valenti was driving a rental car from Palo Alto to catch a flight home to Utah from the San Jose International Airport.Santa Jose Police have not confirmed if the body found inside the vehicle is Valenti's."The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin. No additional information is available at this time," said San Jose Police officer Enrique Garcia.On the Facebook page "Find Erin Valenti" the last post states:"Many of you have seen that the search for Erin has been called off. While we were praying for a different outcome, we are so appreciative for the help and support you have given. Please remember Erin as the beautiful, smart, funny woman that she was. I don't have any details that have not been in the media. I'm sure that Harrison will thank you himself when he is able, but please be patient."