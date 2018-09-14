FREAK ACCIDENT

Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer after falling from tree house

EMBED </>More Videos

A boy survived being impaled in the face by a meat skewer.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas --
A 10-year-old Kansas City boy is alive after falling out of a tree house and landing face first on a metal skewer.

Xavier's father, Shannon Miller, says the boy was climbing the tree house with his friends on Saturday afternoon when a group of yellowjackets began attacking them.

RELATED: Woman impaled in ankle by beach umbrella in New Jersey

Xavier fell four feet off the ladder and head first onto a meat skewer.

"He was more upset about the yellowjackets than he was about the metal piece sticking out of his face," Miller told WDAF.

The skewer was about a foot long. It nearly went all the way through to the back of Xavier's head.

"It missed his brain, it missed his brain stem, it missed the nerves, everything that's valuable in your head, it missed everything," Miller said.

RELATED: Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue

Xavier had surgery on Sunday. It took hours, but it was a success.

Shannon says the ordeal tested his family's faith, but they never doubted God's plan.

"Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this. That was a miracle," Miller explained.

Xavier is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

His family says he's already back to normal.

Here are more stories and videos about freak accidents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfreak accidentchild injuredKansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREAK ACCIDENT
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole in Texas
Woman and child dead after AC unit malfunction at North Carolina motel
Decomposing body found in column of SoCal supermarket
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
More freak accident
Top Stories
Florence downgraded to tropical storm; surges, flooding continue
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Florence lashes NC
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
Show More
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
More News