Gabby Petito update: Online rumors suggest Brian Laundrie is hiding out in North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

Online rumors suggest Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC

BOONE, North Carolina -- Rumors spreading online suggest Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, could be hiding out in North Carolina.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's murder. He returned home alone weeks ago after the couple set off in a cross-country trip. Petito's body was found shortly thereafter.

Watauga County and Avery County law enforcement officials said Wednesday that they have received more than half a dozen tips over the past couple days about Laundrie being spotted in the area.

RELATED | New photo may show Laundrie at campground before Gabby Petito reported missing
EMBED More News Videos

Victor Oquendo reports on the latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case.


Watauga County deputies even pulled over a car to investigate a possible lead, but it turned out to be nothing.

Investigators said they are monitoring postings online and staying in close contact with federal authorities.

Laundrie has no known connections to western North Carolina. Still, hikers know the Appalachian Trail provides a good hiding spot.

"It's a rugged trail, but it is easily accessible and you get back in there and you could pretty much hide anywhere," hiker Tom Niziol said. "So if somebody wanted to hide in this area, they might be able to."

ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

Victor Oquendo reports on the latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case.


Laundrie has not yet been charged in connection to Petito's murder, but a federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

It does not say who the card belonged to.

The reward for information that leads to his arrest has ballooned to more than $100,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinamanhuntgabby petitomissing manbrian laundriemissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News