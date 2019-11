Don't be fooled, Costco says the $75 coupon making its rounds on social media is a scam.According to Snopes.com , the scam promises users the coupon if they complete several surveys and share the post on Facebook.During that process, users were also asked to provide personal details, such as their name, address and phone number.On Tuesday, Costco posted to Facebook thanking fans and members to alerting them to the scam.