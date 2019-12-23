Oakland Athletics

Alameda County supervisors unanimously approve $85M sale of half the Coliseum site to A's

By and
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics have just been granted permission to purchase half of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Complex for $85 million.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to sell their 50% share of the complex to the A's.

Now the team will begin a 190-day process of reviewing the real estate purchase before the sale is finalized.




