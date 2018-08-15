MOVING

Bay Area flight: More & more companies are leaving

This map shows some other major moves by companies in the past few years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The rising cost of living in the Bay Area is driving more and more companies to get out.

The latest is North Face, moving from Alameda to Denver and taking 650 jobs with it.

Map of Bay Area companies moving



Bechtel, a construction company-- uprooted for Reston, Virginia earlier this year.

Sonoma beef jerky company, Krave, is now based in Austin..

Jamba Juice moved its big headquarters to Frisco Texas a couple years ago.

The Raiders are planning to move to Las Vegas after the 2018-2019 regular season.

All the new cities-- are much more affordable.
