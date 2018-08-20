7 ON YOUR SIDE

Choosing a Travel Agent

When booking a trip, you may not think about working with a travel agent. But there are situations where travel agents can be incredibly helpful.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney talked with Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Consumers' Checkbook. The organization rated dozens of travel agencies in the Bay Area.

Brasler says travel agents can be very helpful when booking a complicated trip with many legs or elements. Simply hand over your trip itinerary, and a travel agent can help you work out each portion.

Travel agents also often have inside knowledge of popular areas to visit. They may be able to secure you discounts or specials, or alert you about any travel warnings in the area.

When choosing a travel agent, make sure to find someone who is responsive to your questions and travel needs. The travel agent should also be familiar with the area where you want to book.

ABC7 viewers have special insider access to the Consumers' Checkbook ratings on travel agencies. You can find one near you by clicking here.

