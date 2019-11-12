Business

Chuck E. Cheese unveils new restaurant design, gets rid of tokens

CHICAGO -- The days of dancing human-sized animals at Chuck E. Cheese are officially a thing of the past.

The company is getting rid of its classic animatronics at all locations and rolling out a new restaurant design.

The new design features an interactive dance floor.

Another change coming to the restaurant's classic feel...there will be no more tokens!

Rides and games will now feature play passes that are pre-loaded.

Families can get a look at one of the newly renovated and updated restaurants in Skokie starting Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessskokiechicagofoodu.s. & worldrestaurantpizzaconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Survivors of Gilroy shooting to file lawsuit
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Bay Area may be hit with rain next week
Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs
How to sign up for Disney+ bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+
Show More
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown SF
WATCH IN 60: BART controversy, 49ers defeated, Impossible Foods' next product
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Man found dead of apparent homicide in Castro Valley
AccuWeather forecast: Less morning fog, milder afternoon
More TOP STORIES News