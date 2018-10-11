7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: FitMetrix data breach, motion-sensor light recall, right to know drug prices act signed

FitMetrix data breach

Fitness company FitMetrix exposed information about millions of users, because the data was not kept under a secure password.

That's according to cybersecurity company Hacken. The company wrote a blog post about the exposure.

A researcher at Hacken says he was easily able to view the data without a secure login or password of any kind.

FitMetrix tracks fitness information of users, such as heart rate monitoring and calorie tracking.

Hacken and TechCrunch report it took multiple attempts to alert FitMetrix before the information was taken down.

FitMetrix's parent company told TechCrunch that the information did not include any user passwords or other sensitive information.

Solar motion-sensor lights recalled

Cooper Lighting is recalling about 350,000 LED light fixtures. The batteries in the lights can overheat and cause the light to melt, potentially causing a fire.

The recall involves All-Pro and Defiant solar-powered outdoor lights. The lights are solar-powered and motion-activated. They were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's and other stores from September 2015 through July 2018.

Cooper Lighting has seven cases of the lights overheating and causing property damage.

If you have one, contact the company for a free replacement battery pack.

President Trump signs bill to increase drug price transparency

President Trump signed two bills this week giving consumers more information about drug prices.

The measures would end so-called gag orders the pharmaceutical industry has placed on pharmacists. Those gag orders stop pharmacists from talking about cheaper price options with customers.

Now, pharmacists can tell a customer if a drug might be cheaper to purchase without insurance.

The President called the gag clauses "unjust."

