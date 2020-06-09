Reopening California: DMV will reopen all of its field offices on Thursday, officials say

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Vehicle verifications

SAN FRANCISCO -- After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open all 169 of its field offices on Thursday, June 11, officials announced.DMV officials say they still encourage people to use the department's online services and other non-contact methods to process transactions, especially those who wish to renew their license or registration.But not all services will return at the DMV offices once they open, like behind-the-wheel driving tests.The department will offer limited services such as:Social distancing protocols and face masks will be required inside the offices.