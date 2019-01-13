PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --PG&E announced Sunday they are searching for a new CEO after the departure of Geisha Williams.
This comes amid rumors that the power company could soon file for bankruptcy.
In the meantime, John Simon will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.
PG&E says their CEO Geisha Williams is resigning. This comes amid reports that tomorrow PG&E will notify their employees of an impending bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/QmxabF0Z4L— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) January 14, 2019
Simon has been with the company since 2007, and served as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel since 2017.
PG&E has been under scrutiny, and blamed by some, for the deadliest wildfire season in modern California history.
