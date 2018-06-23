BUSINESS

SoCal pet food chain ditches effort for Noe Valley location in San Francisco

A southern California pet store chain is licking its wounds after its proposed store in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood was rejected.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A southern California pet store chain is licking its wounds after its proposed store in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood was rejected.

In a letter to the neighborhood, the founders of Healthy Spot thanked some Noe Valley merchants and individuals who supported the new store.

RELATED: Small pet shop owners in San Francisco's Noe Valley resurrect the word 'NIMBY'

They labeled criticism of their company and work "mistruths and mischaracterizations."

The chain wanted to move into the old Radio Shack location on 24th Street, but other pet store owners protested.
