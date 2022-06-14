movie news

Buzz Lightyear attempts daring unauthorized takeoff in new clip from 'Lightyear' | WATCH

By Danny Clemens
EMBED <>More Videos

Buzz Lightyear attempts daring takeoff in new clip from 'Lightyear'

"He isn't going anywhere." Or is he?

In a new clip from the upcoming Disney-Pixar film "Lightyear," Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and his robot companion Sox (Peter Sohn) must defy their superiors to perform a daring unauthorized takeoff in the XL-15 spacecraft. It's all part of Lightyear's mission to get himself and his crew home after they find themselves stranded on T'Kani Prime, a swampy, hostile planet crawling with giant swarming bugs that also happens to be millions of light-years away from Earth.

Watch the clip, which premiered on On The Red Carpet, in the video player above.

In the film, Lightyear's quest to develop a new fuel source for his marooned spacecraft is made more difficult by the arrival of Zurg, who is described as "an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda."

"Lightyear" tells the origin story of the Space Ranger who inspired the beloved "Toy Story" character. The cast also features the voices of Uzo Aduba as Lightyear's commander Alisha Hawthorne and Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as Lightyear's recruits. It was directed by Angus MacLane, a 25-year Pixar veteran who co-directed "Finding Dory" and also worked on "Toy Story 2," "Monsters, Inc.," "The Incredibles," "WALL-E"," and more.

"It's a film that celebrates that feeling you would get watching the sci-fi movies of the late '70s and early '80s," MacLane told "Good Morning America" in an interview last year. "That's really the goal of it is making a fun ride that is emotionally satisfying but also fun to watch and to rewatch."

"Lightyear" hits theaters this Friday, June 17. Click here to buy tickets.

SEE ALSO: 'Lightyear' stars Chris Evans, Keke Palmer meet for first time at film's Hollywood premiere

EMBED More News Videos

When Disney-Pixar's "Lightyear" premiere took over Hollywood, it also served as a first time meet-and-greet for several of the stars of the animated adventure.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisneyotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Lightyear' stars Evans, Palmer meet for 1st time at film's premiere
'Lightyear' teaser trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'
MOVIE NEWS
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
'Hollywood Stargirl' focuses on friends, family, music, dreams
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
Meet the Mobile Bob Burger Mobile in clip from 'Bob's Burgers Movie'
TOP STORIES
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents a gallon mistake
Hate crime investigation underway after group storms drag story hour
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up over crime, Little Saigon businesses demand change
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 Thursday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
Push to keep COVID test sites open in SF's vulnerable areas
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Dance Cam Mom dancing with Warriors all the way to the NBA Finals
PG&E left 'fire hazard' for some Bay Area homeowners: supervisor
SJ teen suffers collapsed lung after pellet gun shooting attack
More TOP STORIES News