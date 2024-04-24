Horse-riding apes spotted in SF to promote upcoming film, 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Horse-riding apes invaded San Francisco Wednesday.

Well, not really, they were actors doing a promo shoot for the upcoming film, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

The movie is set 300 years after the events of "War for the Planet of the Apes," which was released in 2017.

One man vacationing here from India, got an up-close look and couldn't believe how realistic the apes looked.

"They even have their eyelids moving, which was something I didn't expect, because usually in a mask you wouldn't expect eyelids to move, right? It was quite a nice experience," said Sankalp Bangera.

The film is being distributed by Disney 20th Century Fox.

It hits theaters on May 10.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC7 News.

