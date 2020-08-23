LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires by the numbers

Here's a breakdown of the active fires by the numbers:

Damage and displacements

Resources:

Fire history

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters in the Bay Area are racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes.The fires have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.Light winds, cooler nighttime weather helped fire crews make a bit of progress on Saturday. But their efforts could be hurt by warm, dry weather, erratic wind gusts and lightning in the forecast.How many total acres burned: 669,175How many people evacuated: At least 100,000Structures damaged: 125Structures destroyed: 662Injuries: 8Fatalities: 5Cal Fire Personnel: 3,765Cal Fire crews: 56State sending crews: 10Helicopters: 25Engines: 410Dozers: 79Water Tenders: 101Fires statewide (past week): 585 firesLightning strikes (since Aug. 15): Approx. 12,000Largest fire in CA history: 459,000 acres (Mendocino Complex)2nd largest: 314,000 acres (LNU Lightning Complex)3rd largest: 291,968 acres (SCU Lightning Complex)