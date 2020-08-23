wildfire

LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires by the numbers

The fires have killed five people and torched nearly 700 homes.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters in the Bay Area are racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The fires have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.

Light winds, cooler nighttime weather helped fire crews make a bit of progress on Saturday. But their efforts could be hurt by warm, dry weather, erratic wind gusts and lightning in the forecast.


Here's a breakdown of the active fires by the numbers:


Damage and displacements


How many total acres burned: 669,175
How many people evacuated: At least 100,000
Structures damaged: 125
Structures destroyed: 662
Injuries: 8
Fatalities: 5

VIDEO: Most destructive California wildfires in history
These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed.



Resources:


Cal Fire Personnel: 3,765
Cal Fire crews: 56
State sending crews: 10
Helicopters: 25

Engines: 410
Dozers: 79
Water Tenders: 101

Fire history


Fires statewide (past week): 585 fires
Lightning strikes (since Aug. 15): Approx. 12,000
Largest fire in CA history: 459,000 acres (Mendocino Complex)
2nd largest: 314,000 acres (LNU Lightning Complex)
3rd largest: 291,968 acres (SCU Lightning Complex)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Data provided by CAL FIRE.

