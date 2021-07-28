Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All Californians are asked to reduce their use of energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to reduce strain on the power grid.
The ISO issued the alert, saying supplies of energy across the West were tight.
Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/67ywD0F1J9 pic.twitter.com/cTBodENmN2— California ISO (@California_ISO) July 28, 2021
People are urged to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 9 p.m., and set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits.
If the state uses too much energy, the ISO may have to take emergency measures such as rotating power outages.