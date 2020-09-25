Coronavirus California

COVID-19 hospitalizations forecast to rise 89% in 1 month, California health secretary says

By
There are "early signs" that coronavirus transmission is on the rise again, said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in an afternoon briefing. He said he wanted to "raise an early flag" that things aren't trending in the right direction, especially in the Greater Sacramento area and Northern California.

If current trends hold, short-term forecasts predict hospitalizations to go up 89% in the next month, Ghaly said.

California currently has 2,578 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That number could rise to 4,864 by Oct. 25, Ghaly warned.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

We may be starting to see the effects of Labor Day socializing, which was two and a half weeks ago. Increased transmission may also be a result of more reopening allowed by California's switch to a four-tier reopening plan three and a half weeks ago.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

"With reopening we know that there's more opportunities for mixing and exposure to others that we're not frequently around," said Ghaly. "We've seen that before and we've done a good job to bring it down.

"It's really about not letting our guard down as we did earlier in the summer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: 'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Free COVID-19 testing in Oakland's Fruitvale District this weekend
Local filmmakers host virtual fundraiser for Oakland's Fairyland
SF's Tenderloin to see street closures for more outdoor dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Here's where fire danger is highest in the Bay Area this weekend
GOP expecting Trump to tap Barrett for Supreme Court
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Free COVID-19 testing in Oakland's Fruitvale District this weekend
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
Show More
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
RBG's trainer honors late justice with pushups next to her casket
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case
Protest ties up Bay Area bridge traffic after Breonna Taylor decision
More TOP STORIES News