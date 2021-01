Contra Costa County launches vaccination campaign for 65 and older: 'now eligible to be vaccinated'

65 and up- it’s your turn for a vaccine in Contra Costa County. Officials hope to vaccinate that whole demographic by the end of February. pic.twitter.com/BRholoeKzj — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 15, 2021

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up in the East Bay with Contra Costa County opening up appointments to anyone 65 and older.Diane Burgis from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors said, "All Contra Costa County residents 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated.""We project by the end of next week the county and its partners will be giving 3,600 shots a day on average. And one month from now, we expect to be giving 5,800 shots a day," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's COVID-19 response Chief.Those numbers don't include vaccinations done by the private health systems that serve most of the people living in the county.Registration is done online. Those under 65 years old, essential workers and those with underlying health conditions cannot register for a vaccine yet. Those 75 and up and those living in viral hotspots get priority over 65 to 75 year old individuals for now.A mobile vaccine clinic stopped at small board and care senior homes this week."Next week, we hope to launch into low income housing complexes, HUD senior housing complexes and start deploying vaccinations in their complexes," said Debbie Toth, CEO of Choice in Aging."We are working with fire agencies across the county so paramedics can give the vaccinations to eligible people. And we're also considering hosting a mass vaccination site," said Anna Roth, Contra Costa's Health Director.Locations could include the Concord Pavilion or the Crane Way Pavilion in Richmond.Rite Aid and Safeway will also be administering vaccines for the county soon.If the vaccine keeps flowing in, the county is optimistic everyone 65 and older will be vaccinated by the end of February.