Coronavirus California

Contra Costa County launches vaccination campaign for 65 and older: 'now eligible to be vaccinated'

If the vaccine keeps flowing in, the county is optimistic everyone 65 and older will be vaccinated by the end of February.
By Leslie Brinkley
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up in the East Bay with Contra Costa County opening up appointments to anyone 65 and older.

Diane Burgis from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors said, "All Contra Costa County residents 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated."

"We project by the end of next week the county and its partners will be giving 3,600 shots a day on average. And one month from now, we expect to be giving 5,800 shots a day," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's COVID-19 response Chief.

RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

Those numbers don't include vaccinations done by the private health systems that serve most of the people living in the county.



Registration is done online. Those under 65 years old, essential workers and those with underlying health conditions cannot register for a vaccine yet. Those 75 and up and those living in viral hotspots get priority over 65 to 75 year old individuals for now.

A mobile vaccine clinic stopped at small board and care senior homes this week.

RELATED: Bay Area seniors anxious to get vaccinated as governor announces plans for Californians 65 and older

"Next week, we hope to launch into low income housing complexes, HUD senior housing complexes and start deploying vaccinations in their complexes," said Debbie Toth, CEO of Choice in Aging.

"We are working with fire agencies across the county so paramedics can give the vaccinations to eligible people. And we're also considering hosting a mass vaccination site," said Anna Roth, Contra Costa's Health Director.

RELATED: 'No doses, no vaccine:' Bay Area county leaders, hospitals say they don't have enough to meet demand

Locations could include the Concord Pavilion or the Crane Way Pavilion in Richmond.

Rite Aid and Safeway will also be administering vaccines for the county soon.

If the vaccine keeps flowing in, the county is optimistic everyone 65 and older will be vaccinated by the end of February.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus californiaelderlycontra costa countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineseniorshealth care
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
COVID-19 updates: SF launching vaccination sites
Dodger Stadium reopens as COVID-19 vaccination site
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why seniors must wait for the COVID-19 vaccine
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Memorial for SF hit-and-run victim vandalized
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
SF to open 3 large COVID-19 vaccination sites, mayor says
You can now report COVID-19 health violations on Yelp
Show More
Newsom's COVID-19 worst-case scenario has become a reality
Dodger Stadium reopens as COVID-19 vaccination site
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Proposed corporate tax hike in California would aid homeless
More TOP STORIES News