Contra Costa County launches vaccination campaign for 65 and older: 'now eligible to be vaccinated'

Diane Burgis from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors said, "All Contra Costa County residents 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated."
"We project by the end of next week the county and its partners will be giving 3,600 shots a day on average. And one month from now, we expect to be giving 5,800 shots a day," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's COVID-19 response Chief.
RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county
Those numbers don't include vaccinations done by the private health systems that serve most of the people living in the county.
65 and up- it’s your turn for a vaccine in Contra Costa County. Officials hope to vaccinate that whole demographic by the end of February. pic.twitter.com/BRholoeKzj— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 15, 2021
Registration is done online. Those under 65 years old, essential workers and those with underlying health conditions cannot register for a vaccine yet. Those 75 and up and those living in viral hotspots get priority over 65 to 75 year old individuals for now.
A mobile vaccine clinic stopped at small board and care senior homes this week.
RELATED: Bay Area seniors anxious to get vaccinated as governor announces plans for Californians 65 and older
"Next week, we hope to launch into low income housing complexes, HUD senior housing complexes and start deploying vaccinations in their complexes," said Debbie Toth, CEO of Choice in Aging.
"We are working with fire agencies across the county so paramedics can give the vaccinations to eligible people. And we're also considering hosting a mass vaccination site," said Anna Roth, Contra Costa's Health Director.
RELATED: 'No doses, no vaccine:' Bay Area county leaders, hospitals say they don't have enough to meet demand
Locations could include the Concord Pavilion or the Crane Way Pavilion in Richmond.
Rite Aid and Safeway will also be administering vaccines for the county soon.
If the vaccine keeps flowing in, the county is optimistic everyone 65 and older will be vaccinated by the end of February.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic