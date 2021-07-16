Wondering how to reduce water use by 15%? Here are some helpful tips

This week, we saw 50 of 58 counties in the state become declared part of this drastic "drought emergency."
All of the Bay Area is either in "extreme" or "exceptional" drought. Out local cities, counties, water suppliers are asking us to spare as many car washes and long showers as we can.
Even Governor Gavin Newsom considering the data, calling for us to voluntarily reduce all our water use by 15%.
But what does that really look like in our daily activities? And let's say you're already pretty "water conscious," you might think, what else can you do?
ABC7 News spoke with Nelsy Rodriguez of the East Bay Municipal Utility District and got some tips on how to conserve.
"A showerhead releases about two gallons of water per minute, so collectively, if we cut our shower time by one minute we could two million gallons of water a day," said Rodriguez.
