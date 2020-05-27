Coronavirus California

When can California nail salons reopen? Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines

By Paige McIntyre
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's Governor Gavin Newsom has agreed to work with several lawmakers to come up with clear guidelines to reopen nails salons, according to Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco.

RELATED: California hair, nail salon gives 1st look into changes needed to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

In an interview on ABC7's new interactive 3 p.m. newscast on Wednesday, Assemblymember Chiu elaborated on a letter he and colleagues sent to the governor earlier this month addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on the nail salon community.



Assemblymember Chiu says the nail salon workforce is predominantly made up of Asian immigrant women, nearly 70% of which are of Vietnamese descent.

RELATED: Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread

"The recent disclosure that community spread of COVID-19 started at a nail salon resulted in fear and anxiety among nail salon owners and workers who were concerned about the potential impact this would have on their livelihoods as well as on their personal safety as anti-Asian hate incidents have persisted," said Assemblymember Chiu.

The lawmaker says he's thankful the governor has agreed to work with the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus on this issue and hopes they can come up with clear and safe guidelines soon.

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 community spread in California tracked to nail salon, Newsom reveals in press conference

And while nail salons wait for those guidelines to be released some are taking a proactive approach.

In Sonoma, one salon is already preparing for when they can resume business. So far, Indulgence Nails Day Spa has spent $5,000 in infrastructure changes.

EMBED More News Videos

In Sonoma, one salon is already preparing for when they can resume business. So far, Indulgence Nails Day Spa has spent $5,000 in infrastructure changes.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogavin newsomnail saloncoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Here's a breakdown of Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how California's unemployment extension program works
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Black Lives Matter demonstrators shutdown busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Show More
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
More TOP STORIES News