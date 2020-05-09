Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread

As parts of California move into "Phase 2" of the stay at home order, hair and nail salons remain closed.
RELATED: Phase 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought
When asked Thursday why salons are part of "Phase 3" and not "Phase 2," Gov. Newsom said, "This whole thing started in the state of California the first community spread in a nail salon."
"I think my brain stopped working and I was saying, what the hell? I never heard anything like that before," said Kelvin Pham, co-producer of the documentary Nailed It which explores the history of the Vietnamese Nail Salon.
"Second thought is the impact, the impact of his remark, what it can have not only on the nail industry, but particularly the Vietnamese nail industry," said Pham. "We came here to this country as refugees, left our country, not because we want to but because we had to."
Friday, when asked to clarify the origin of California's first community case, Gov. Newsom called the nail salon industry noble and said he had "deep reverence for those entrepreneurs."
RELATED: First case of COVID-19 community spread in California tracked to nail salon, Newsom reveals in press conference
"It's just a factual statement and it was not a statement to be extrapolated as an indictment, quite the contrary of an industry I deeply respect," said Newsom.
But some say the damage is already done.
"I don't know how you take that back. How do you put that toothpaste back in the tube," said Fred Jones, counsel and a public policy advocate for the Professional Beauty Federation of California.
PBFC issued a press release Thursday morning prior to the Governor's press conference, that it would file a lawsuit against Gov. Newsom to allow for the safe reopening of salons and barbershops in California as soon as possible.
"Why was this a bombshell kind of out of left field, the timing is what's suspect," said Jones.
Gov. Newsom Friday suggested it wasn't a bombshell.
Reopening California: Everything we know about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next
"Interestingly, was picked up yesterday, I've mentioned it on a couple of occasions in the past," said Newsom.
"Where's the proof? We all lost, we're still waiting," said Pham.
Newsom would not say.
"There are health and personal privacy obligations that are bigger than any public statements that have to be abided by legal parameters as it relates to that first case," said the Governor.
"I hope people will not take this remark and use it to take down an industry that is so amazing that provides so much opportunities for this group of refugees," said Pham.
"To the extent legally and those health considerations could be made more public we'll make them more public," said Newsom.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions