California recall election: How many ballots have been returned in your county?

As of September 8, about 32% of those ballots have been returned and accepted.
The early voter turnout data is revealing some interesting potential storylines for the upcoming election.
County with the highest turnout (so far): Marin County
Marin County is fairly mid-sized when it comes to the number of ballots issued, at just under 176,000. As of data through September 8, the county had the highest percentage of returned and accepted ballots, about 51%, according to data from the California Secretary of State.
Data through the September 7 had Sierra County with the highest percentage of returned and accepted ballots. But in this most recent update, Marin, along with Tuolumne, Alpine and Amador surpassed Sierra.
Historically, Marin County leans liberal. Gavin Newsom won the 2018 Governor's race in the county with nearly 80% of the vote, and Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential race in the county with about 82% of the vote. Of the counties with the top five ballot return rates, two of them lean liberal and three lean conservative.
County with the lowest turnout (so far): Imperial County
The county with the lowest return rate so far is Imperial County at just under 15%. The counties with the next lowest return rates at about 24% are Kern County and Kings County.
Northern California slightly outpacing Southern California (so far)
Los Angeles may be the largest county in the state but it's on the lower end when it comes to return rate at just about 27%. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties sit close to 31% and 25% respectively. The Southern California counties with the highest return rates are Santa Barbara at around 38% and San Diego at 35%.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8 of the 9 counties have a return rate over 37%, lead by Marin County.
Polls are showing that Newsom might hang on to the Governorship. A recent SurveyUSA poll showed 54% of likely voters will choose to keep Newsom in office, while 41% are expected to vote to remove him.
However, of those who are likely to choose a replacement, republican Larry Elder is in the lead. The same SurveyUSA poll had Elder polling at 29%, followed by democrat Kevin Paffrath at 9% and republican John Cox at 8%.
Election day for the recall is Tuesday, September 14.