California governor recall

California recall election: President Biden to visit Long Beach Monday for Newsom's final rally

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden to visit Long Beach next week for rally against Newsom recall

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- One day before the gubernatorial recall election, President Joe Biden will visit Southern California in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces possible removal from office.

Newsom's campaign confirmed that he and the president will appear together at an event in Long Beach Monday, with Biden expected to encourage Californians to vote no on the recall and get their ballots returned before polls close on Sept. 14.

Reacting to the news on social media, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that he was looking forward to welcoming them.

EMBED More News Videos

With just six days until polls open for the California recall election, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Governor Gavin Newsom for a campaign event in the Bay Area today.



This comes after Newsom campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Prior to the rally, Biden also plans to survey the recent wildfire damage in Northern California

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslong beachlos angeles countygavin newsomelection daycalifornia governor recallrecalljoe biden
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Everything you need to know about the Newsom recall
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News