Race and Culture

﻿California Reparations task force delays key eligibility vote to March

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA Reparations task force delays key eligibility vote to March

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's first-in-the nation reparations task force was poised to answer the question of who should be eligible for reparations in the state Thursday, but instead delayed the historic vote until March.

The nine-member task force created in 2020 by the passage of AB 3121 met for the seventh month.

The group first convened in June 2021, and is tasked with documenting historical harms of slavery and determining what reparations for African Americans should look like in California.

But before answering the question of what, the task force will determine who should be eligible for reparations and what that eligibility could look like.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

The task force voted 5-4 on Thursday to delay a vote on the matter and continue discussion until March.

"I am 100% opposed to thinking about this as a final vote on the matter of our community of eligibility," said member Dr. Cheryl Grills.

"I say that I'm against it, because we have not finished doing our work to know the implications and the cost of doing that... denying reparations because they cannot establish that lineage," she said.

VIDEO: California's Reparation Taskforce tackles racial wealth gap
EMBED More News Videos

CA's first-in-the-nation Reparations Task Force met for the fourth time to discuss several important topics including the racial wealth gap.



The task force disagreed on the timing of the vote and if sufficient expert testimony was heard and weighed.

In January's meeting, California Secretary of State Shirley Webber suggested reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose ancestors were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and sold into slavery in America.

Over the last two days, the task force also grappled with if reparations should be extended to a broader group: Black people living in the state who may not draw their lineage to the enslaved in America, but are still inflicted by historic and present systemic racism.

"If you have black skin, you are catching hell in this country," said member Lisa Holder.

"Some of us have just had a harsher experience with this thing of racism, oppression, and enslavement," said vice-chair Dr. Amos Brown.

RELATED: Bay Area activist reflects on decades-long fight as CA, SF explore reparations for slavery

After debate that extended beyond the initially allotted time, it was clear the task force understood the gravity of the vote at hand and decided to delay a decision.

"It was recognized that they are not finished with their process, that there might be other types of information that would help them to make that decision. Which, again, will have a tremendous impact on this extremely historic issue," said Nkechi Taifa, director of the Reparations Education Project.

WATCH: The importance of building Black wealth for future generations
EMBED More News Videos

Studies show that Black Americans are behind when it comes to building wealth. But the odds aren't insurmountable.



Taifa provided expert testimony to the task force on past efforts to gain reparations on Wednesday.

She acknowledged the work before the California Reparations Task Force is both historic, but is also a continuum of the fight for redress for African Americans that dates back more than a century.

The remainder of the day's meeting centered around the preparation of the first of two major reports by the task force.

RELATED: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.



Part one of the report will document the historical connection between 400 years of oppression to present day consequences for Black Americans.

Topics include slavery, political exclusion, racist housing practices, environment, the justice system, and a number of other facets of life laced with inequity for Black Americans.

This substantial report, projected to span hundreds of pages, will be released in June.

This summer the task force will hold at least 10 listening sessions across California to hear testimony on the impact of the legacy of slavery both historically and to the present day.

"It provides an imaginative and collaborative space linking community voices to task force members," said Moore.

The second part of the report will be released in June of 2023, according to the task force.

That document will define reparations, responsibility to pay reparations, eligibility, forms and reparations, and how it should be calculated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniabuilding a better bay areamoneyafrican americansrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Jobina's book club: 'Black Girls Must Be Magic'
Toast Black wineries this weekend at the 2022 Black Vines Festival
Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights
SF's Sir Francis Drake Hotel changes controversial name
TOP STORIES
Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Top Google questions answered
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
SF medical examiner data tells grim reality of overdose deaths
EXCLUSIVE: One of SF's last news stands hit by brazen burglary
Speaker Pelosi weighs in on Ukraine, calls Putin 'evil'
Hundreds rally in SF to support of Ukraine after Russia invasion
Ukraine: A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
Show More
Black woman forced to move on Delta plane claims discrimination
Russia-Ukraine: Here's where the attacks in Ukraine are happening
SF police to stop using rape victims' DNA to investigate crimes
Looking for free tax help? United Way has 70 Bay Area locations
LA spending up to $837,000 to house a single homeless person
More TOP STORIES News