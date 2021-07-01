Reopening California

California selects 6 winners of state's Dream Vacations giveaway vaccine incentive

By Alix Martichoux
Six lucky Californians won a free vacation Thursday in the "California Dream Vacations" drawing, as part of a series of vaccine incentive drawings.

California officials selected the winners through a complex and confidential system that represented Californians who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Those winners will be contacted directly.

The only information we know about them so far are their counties of residence:

  • Alameda County

  • Contra Costa County

  • Orange County

  • Santa Cruz County

  • San Mateo County

  • San Francisco County


Newsom said the vacations are all taking place in California as part of the effort to jump start the state's tourism industry. He alluded to some of the freebies involved, from Disneyland tickets, to seats at a Lakers game and a stay at the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.

Hotels and theme parks are providing those activities for free, plus the state is throwing in $2,000 in cash to cover the cost of travel.

"We are confident these vaccine incentives have worked and that's why we want to continue in that spirit," Newsom said.

This was the final drawing in the state's Vax for the Win incentive program.
Anyone who had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was eligible for the vaccine incentives. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

WATCH | Gov. Newsom presents $50K check to teen winner of vaccine incentive prize
Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $50,000 check to a 17-year-old winner of the vaccine incentive prize before the latest drawing took place on Friday.




Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthvaccinesgavin newsomvacationcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californialotterycovid 19
