Man killed, suspect arrested following shooting in Campbell, police say

Today at approximately 10:45AM, CPD responded to reports of shots fired & a man down in the roadway at the 300 block of Sunnyoaks in Campbell. The male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries & the suspect has been arrested. https://t.co/fS0WGTBaDK pic.twitter.com/ebKA2GPsei — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) November 2, 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Campbell Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 Block of Sunnyoaks Avenue.Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.A witness provided information regarding a possible suspect and vehicle, which was later found on Juanitas Way where the suspect was arrested.A shelter-in-place was issued at around 12:20 p.m. for residents near Juanita Way and has closed Burrows. It has since been lifted.Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Campbell Police Department Investigations Unit at 408-871-5190. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact 408-871-5191.