WWE

WWE star surprises 9-year-old cancer survivor from American Canyon

By
EMBED <>More Videos

WWE star surprises young cancer survivor with Chase Center tickers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID-19 has been tough for everyone but for one little boy, the pandemic involved beating cancer for a second time. On Monday, that youngster, from American Canyon, was invited by WWE Pro Wrestler Sasha Banks to Chase Center in San Francisco to watch Monday Night Raw.

Tony Ochoa, 9, loves WWE pro wrestling just like so many other kids at San Francisco's Chase Center who attended Monday Night Raw, but unlike many of those kids, Tony has battled cancer, and not just once, but twice. After seven years of chemotherapy, 15 blood transfusions, 11 surgeries, and 34 spinal taps, Tony is now cancer-free as of this past August.

With WWE in town, ABC7 News reached out to Tony's favorite, wrestler Sasha Banks who was born in Fairfield, and sent Tony items when he was in the hospital. She responded with tickets, ringside for the little warrior, and three others.

"I screamed and I was like aw! I screamed out loud," Tony said.

His great uncle took him with his two cousins. It was a night to remember for a boy who has spent most of his life battling in the hospital.

"He's just so much of a warrior he's not thinking of cancer," said Tony's great uncle Raul Garcia, "He's thinking about living, nothing is going to stop him or break him."

Sasha Banks didn't win her fight Monday but Tony says she's still the boss and he loves her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoticketssocietywwesurvivor storychase centersurprisecancer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WWE
NJ couple holds WWE-style gender reveal party
Pro wrestler known as Luke Harper, Brodie Lee dies at 41
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News