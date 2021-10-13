WWE star surprises 9-year-old cancer survivor from American Canyon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID-19 has been tough for everyone but for one little boy, the pandemic involved beating cancer for a second time. On Monday, that youngster, from American Canyon, was invited by WWE Pro Wrestler Sasha Banks to Chase Center in San Francisco to watch Monday Night Raw.Tony Ochoa, 9, loves WWE pro wrestling just like so many other kids at San Francisco's Chase Center who attended Monday Night Raw, but unlike many of those kids, Tony has battled cancer, and not just once, but twice. After seven years of chemotherapy, 15 blood transfusions, 11 surgeries, and 34 spinal taps, Tony is now cancer-free as of this past August.With WWE in town, ABC7 News reached out to Tony's favorite, wrestler Sasha Banks who was born in Fairfield, and sent Tony items when he was in the hospital. She responded with tickets, ringside for the little warrior, and three others."I screamed and I was like aw! I screamed out loud," Tony said.His great uncle took him with his two cousins. It was a night to remember for a boy who has spent most of his life battling in the hospital."He's just so much of a warrior he's not thinking of cancer," said Tony's great uncle Raul Garcia, "He's thinking about living, nothing is going to stop him or break him."Sasha Banks didn't win her fight Monday but Tony says she's still the boss and he loves her.