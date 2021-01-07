Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier describes moment pro-Trump rioters stormed Capitol building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9417577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several Bay Area politicians were on Capitol Hill when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the election.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Congresswoman Jackie Speier who serves as a U.S. Representative for California's 14th congressional district described what she experienced as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol and gained access to the building.On Tuesday, President Trump supporters were outside the nation's Capitol as lawmakers were counting electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.A mob of rioters breached the building forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside."We are all safe and in a secure location right now," Speier told ABC7 News late Wednesday afternoon. "We are waiting for the Capitol to be secured so that we can return to do our work."Rep. Speier who was in the chamber described what she did to protect herself as rioters attempted to gain access."I was in the chamber and on the floor hiding from what was sure to be additional violence," said Speier.She says she heard one gunshot."These are acts of violence they should be prosecuted. I feel very strong that the President incited this violence and should be criminally charged," said Speier."They were pounding on the doors of the chamber and they had barricaded with a piece of furniture and then they drew their guns. It was as if we were in a Banana Republic and not the United States of America," she continued.