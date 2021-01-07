Politics

Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier describes moment pro-Trump rioters stormed Capitol building

By and Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Congresswoman Jackie Speier who serves as a U.S. Representative for California's 14th congressional district described what she experienced as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol and gained access to the building.

On Tuesday, President Trump supporters were outside the nation's Capitol as lawmakers were counting electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

RELATED: Congress begins electoral vote certification process after Capitol stormed by Trump supporters; woman shot, killed

A mob of rioters breached the building forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside.

"We are all safe and in a secure location right now," Speier told ABC7 News late Wednesday afternoon. "We are waiting for the Capitol to be secured so that we can return to do our work."

Rep. Speier who was in the chamber described what she did to protect herself as rioters attempted to gain access.

WATCH: Bay Area Democratcs react to siege on Capitol Hill
EMBED More News Videos

Several Bay Area politicians were on Capitol Hill when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the election.



"I was in the chamber and on the floor hiding from what was sure to be additional violence," said Speier.

She says she heard one gunshot.

"These are acts of violence they should be prosecuted. I feel very strong that the President incited this violence and should be criminally charged," said Speier.

"They were pounding on the doors of the chamber and they had barricaded with a piece of furniture and then they drew their guns. It was as if we were in a Banana Republic and not the United States of America," she continued.

VIDEO: Social media videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
EMBED More News Videos

Chaos and violence: Social media videos capture clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and police on the frontlines of the U.S Capitol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoriotcrimeus capitolcongresswomencongress
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Congress begins electoral college vote certification process
Bay Area 'appalled' over chaos as rioters storm US Capitol
Powerful photos show violent mob storming US Capitol
Videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
White House deputy press secretary resigns amid Capitol protests
Show More
Rioter enters Nancy Pelosi's office during chaos at US Capitol building
Passengers sing national anthem on flight from SF to DC
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of puppy in SF
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of NYE hit-and-run victim arrives at SFO
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News