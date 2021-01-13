New high-tech car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6201975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

During the summertime, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket to 125 degrees in a matter of minutes, and most of the increase occurs in the first 10 minutes. Follow these tips to help prevent hot car deaths and keep kids safe this summer.