A mural of renowned Bay Area rock star Carlos Santana was targeted by vandals. Mel Waters, the artist who created the mural, returned to repair the damage on Saturday.ABC7 News was at the mural at 19th and Mission Streets in San Francisco's Mission District.Someone threw white paint onto the artwork.Roberto Hernandez, an organizer who helped champion the project, said the vandalism is an insult to the Latino community and targets someone who was raised in the Mission."When you look at this damage that has been done, we know that someone purposely came with white paint and threw it on the face of Carlos Santana," Hernandez said.It's important not to allow incidents like this to divide the community, Hernandez added.Police are still looking for the vandal.