Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in SF's Mission District, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made on Saturday in the deadly shooting that killed a man in San Francisco's Mission District.

Police say they arrested Alexander Martinez in his hometown of Richmond.

He's accused of shooting a man in the chest near the El Capitan Hotel near 20th and Mission.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

