Person dies after driving into Carquinez Strait in Martinez, despite rescue efforts

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was found dead inside a car that drove into the Carquinez Strait Thursday night.

Investigators have not determined what caused the driver to go into frigid waters.

It happened at the Martinez Marina at the end of Tarantino Drive.

This is an area where people can drive up to the water to launch boats.

The vehicle ended up about 50 feet from shore.

A Contra Costa County firefighter was able to reach the vehicle and attach a cable to pull it out.

"The firefighter was able to wrap the cable around the deep post of the car. Pulled it in. And as it was coming up we confirmed there was one person in the vehicle deceased," said Vito Impastato, Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief

The entire recovery effort lasted more than three hours.

Investigators are looking into whether reduced visibility caused by rain or fog was a factor in the incident.

