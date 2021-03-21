'Our spirits are tired': Hundreds gather in SF to mourn Atlanta shooting victims, condemn violence against Asian Americans

"Our hearts, our spirits are just tired," said one speaker.
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
A community in pain, the suffering felt by all.
Hundreds packed Chinatown's Portsmouth Square in San Francisco, united in their cause.
"We gotta stand up, we're in this struggle together. If we don't voice it now when will we? So here I am," said Henry Wong from San Francisco.
Attacks against Asian-Americans are happening almost weekly in the Bay Area. The violence is often caught on camera. Many victims have been seniors.
VIDEO: 83-year-old Asian man says drug dealer came to his aid after SF attack
"Just imagine if someone attacked your grandmother of grandfather and killed them, it's sad and painful for families and to this community," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
There was also grief for the eight victims of a mass shooting at Atlanta spas this week. Six of the victims were Asian women. Federal authorities have yet had to find enough evidence to bring hate crime charges against the suspect.
"We don't need to wait, we know there was hate. That's why were seeing a response across the country," said Ling Woo Liu from San Mateo.
RELATED: Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
Some in the community are scared to be on the streets.
"When our community is not safe, none of us are safe," said Shaw San Liu, Executive Director of Chinese Progressive Association.
"I think you have to send a message, if you commit these crimes you will be arrested. No free lunch here," said San Francisco Police Commissioner, Larry Yee.
VIDEO: 3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in San Francisco laundromat
Not everyone believes a larger police presence is the answer.
"Often times we see police are not the solution, including use of force with mental health crisis," Liu added
During Saturday's rally, there were messages of healing and hope, hand-painted by community members in the park.
