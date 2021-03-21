race in america

'Our spirits are tired': Hundreds gather in SF to mourn Atlanta shooting victims, condemn violence against Asian Americans

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was a massive show of solidarity across the Bay Area this weekend -- People standing together, demanding an end to hate and violence against Asian Americans.

"Our hearts, our spirits are just tired," said one speaker.

A community in pain, the suffering felt by all.

Hundreds packed Chinatown's Portsmouth Square in San Francisco, united in their cause.

"We gotta stand up, we're in this struggle together. If we don't voice it now when will we? So here I am," said Henry Wong from San Francisco.

Attacks against Asian-Americans are happening almost weekly in the Bay Area. The violence is often caught on camera. Many victims have been seniors.

As police make an arrest in the attacks on two Asian seniors along Market Street and 7th in San Francisco, an 83-year old victim of a similar crime is speaking out about his horrifying ordeal.



"Just imagine if someone attacked your grandmother of grandfather and killed them, it's sad and painful for families and to this community," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

There was also grief for the eight victims of a mass shooting at Atlanta spas this week. Six of the victims were Asian women. Federal authorities have yet had to find enough evidence to bring hate crime charges against the suspect.

"We don't need to wait, we know there was hate. That's why were seeing a response across the country," said Ling Woo Liu from San Mateo.

Some in the community are scared to be on the streets.

"When our community is not safe, none of us are safe," said Shaw San Liu, Executive Director of Chinese Progressive Association.

"I think you have to send a message, if you commit these crimes you will be arrested. No free lunch here," said San Francisco Police Commissioner, Larry Yee.

San Francisco police announced that three people have been arrested in an attack on an older Asian American man who was ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars at a laundromat, all in a matter of about 45 seconds.



Not everyone believes a larger police presence is the answer.

"Often times we see police are not the solution, including use of force with mental health crisis," Liu added

During Saturday's rally, there were messages of healing and hope, hand-painted by community members in the park.


