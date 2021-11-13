Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly, band halts tour: 'Our hearts are broken'

His eponymous band Daughtry announced Saturday that all shows scheduled in the coming weeks have been canceled or postponed.
"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the band's Facebook account posted.
Details regarding the date, location and circumstances surrounding Hannah's death have not been made available.
In a post on his Instagram account, Daughtry said he was still processing the last 24 hours.
"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."
Thanking people for their condolences, Daughtry said he was taking time to be present with his family. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he wrote.
His wife Deanna posted pictures of Hannah to Instagram and wrote that the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine "how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death."
"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah ... Our hearts are broken," she posted.
Hannah, 25, was the oldest of Chris and Deanna's four children, according to IMDB.
Chris Daughtry rose to fame in 2006 when he made it to the finals in the fifth season of "American Idol."
One of the most successful of the show's former contestants, Daughtry started his namesake band shortly after. Their 2007 hit singles "Home" and "It's Not Over" peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at numbers five and four, respectively.
A tour for the band's 2021 album "Dearly Beloved" kicked off Nov. 2 and had more than 20 shows scheduled before the end of its run in December. Daughtry said more details will be announced at a later date.
CNNWire contributed to this report.