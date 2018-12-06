Eid’s father speaking about his son shot and killed by @SFPD pic.twitter.com/IcOCeswb5E — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 6, 2018

Family of Jehad Eid announces lawsuit against @SFPD following fatal shooting at local barber shop in Excelsior district in March. pic.twitter.com/FwyrCuYBJ9 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 6, 2018

A Suisun City man's family filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the San Francisco Police Department alleging excessive force. SFPD shot and killed 21-year-old Jehad Eid in March during an incident at a barber shop. SFPD has said Eid was armed and fired at officers.Police body worn cameras captured the beginning of the March 21 shootout. San Francisco police were responding to a barber shop on Geneva Avenue looking for a man whose relatives said he had a gun.Police say Jehad Eid fired first. One officer was shot in the leg. In the video, you can see him crawling out of the barber shop. Police say Eid fired 9 rounds. Two officers returned 26 rounds. Eid was shot 18 times.Thursday, attorney Dan Siegel filed a civil lawsuit against SFPD on behalf of Eid's family."The amount of force that was used in this situation was completely disproportionate to any threat or danger that Jehad posed," said Siegel.Four more people inside the barber shop were struck or grazed by gunfire."Jehad is somebody who was caring, loving, there wasn't anybody that did not love Jihad," said Siegel."We feel sorry for the cops when they have situations, feel sorry for us too for what happened to our son they took him away from us," said his father Zian Eid.Another relative previously read a family statement at a town hall apologizing to police.It said, "We understand the consequences of Jehad's actions. We stand by officers decision to use lethal force.""What an individual chose to do or say on his own initiative is really not relevant to the case," said Siegel Thursday. He said that relative spoke out of turn.In an emailed statement, a spokesperson with the San Francisco City Attorney's Office said, "It is always unfortunate when someone is injured or killed. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of those impacted. Here, the suspect had a gun and shot and injured a police officer and bystanders. The trial will prove that the San Francisco police officers who entered this active shooting scene acted lawfully to prevent further injury or death to the bystanders who were in imminent danger."SFPD and the SFDA's Office say the investigation is active and on-going. The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages the family is seeking.